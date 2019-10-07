Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
Gaurav Gogoi Appointed Incharge of Tripura, Manipur Congress

However, Faleiro continues to be the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge for other North eastern states.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
Gaurav Gogoi Appointed Incharge of Tripura, Manipur Congress
File photo of Gaurav Gogoi.

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi late Monday appointed Gaurav Gogoi as AICC incharge of Tripura and Manipur, relieving Luizinho Faleiro of the post.

Faleiro continues to be the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge for other North eastern states.

His removal comes days after former Tripura Congress Chief Pradyot Debbarman resigned from the party writing to Gandhi against Faleiro.

According to a party statement, Gogoi will hold the new post "along with his current responsibilities as incharge of West Bengal and Andman and Nicobar Islands".

Gogoi is a sitting MP from Kaliabor in Assam.

