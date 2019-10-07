Gaurav Gogoi Appointed Incharge of Tripura, Manipur Congress
However, Faleiro continues to be the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge for other North eastern states.
File photo of Gaurav Gogoi.
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi late Monday appointed Gaurav Gogoi as AICC incharge of Tripura and Manipur, relieving Luizinho Faleiro of the post.
Faleiro continues to be the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary incharge for other North eastern states.
His removal comes days after former Tripura Congress Chief Pradyot Debbarman resigned from the party writing to Gandhi against Faleiro.
According to a party statement, Gogoi will hold the new post "along with his current responsibilities as incharge of West Bengal and Andman and Nicobar Islands".
Gogoi is a sitting MP from Kaliabor in Assam.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Botnet Malware is Infecting Over 4,000 Windows PCs Every Day
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support
- Instagram Testing 'Group Stories' Feature After Facebook Drops It