Gauribidanur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate NH Shivashankarreddy Wins

Live election result of 139 Gauribidanur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Gauribidanur MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:14 PM IST
Gauribidanur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikkaballapur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,00,962 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,00,315 are male, 1,00,608 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.26 and the approximate literacy rate is 71%
Live Status INC N.H.Shivashankarreddy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6900040.91%N.H.Shivashankarreddy
JD(S)5983235.47%C.R.Narasimhamurthy
BJP3475920.61%K.Jaipal Reddy
CPI(M)10950.65%N.R.Ravichandra Reddy
NOTA7840.46%Nota
RPI(A)7310.43%Anantha.G(P.T. Master)
BJSC6000.36%V.C Sachidananda Murthy
IND4530.27%N.Hanumantha Nayaka
IND3250.19%G.R. Mohan Kumar
AIMEP3140.19%Yogeesha.H.V.
IND2340.14%G.N. Ravi
SP1920.11%D.Palya.Khadar Subhan Khan
IND1900.11%Amjad Khan(Nadim)
PPOI1610.10%Devaki.B.A

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,075 votes (4.07%) securing 33.61% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.9%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,168 votes (8.68%) registering 30.41% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.39%.

Check the table below for Gauribidanur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

