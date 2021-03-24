politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Gauripur Candidate List: Key Contests in Gauripur Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Gauripur Candidate List: Key Contests in Gauripur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gauripur constituency are: Banendra Mushahary of BJP, Nijanur Rahman of AIUDF, Ariful Islam of AJP

Gauripur Assembly constituency in Dhubri district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gauripur seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nijanur Rahman of AIUDF won from this seat beating Banendra Kumar Mushahary of BOPF by a margin of 19,911 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Banendra Kumar Mushahary of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Nizanur Rahman of AIUDF by a margin of 16,659 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Gauripur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gauripur constituency are: Banendra Mushahary of BJP, Nijanur Rahman of AIUDF, Ariful Islam of AJP

Tags
first published:March 24, 2021, 15:10 IST