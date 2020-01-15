Take the pledge to vote

Gautam Gambhir Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Hypocrite' after AAP Attack on BJP

AAP MP Sanjay Singh had accused BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir of opposing freebies to the poor while himself allegedly availing of 'free facilities'.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
File photo of Gautam Gambhir.

New Delhi: A war of words erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir as the BJP MP called Kejriwal a "hypocrite CM" in response to a similar charge by the ruling party in Delhi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir of opposing freebies to the poor while himself allegedly availing of "free facilities". Singh said, "If Gautam Gambhir is against free services which benefit the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to. This is sheer display of hypocrisy".

Within minutes, Gambhir, who had defeated AAP's Atishi Marlena by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha election, hit back. In a tweet, Gambhir denied the allegations: "I have NEVER said that POOR should not get free services. Only that people who CAN afford should be charged a nominal amount!!"

Gambhir went on to call AAP's CM face Arvind Kejriwal a "hypocrite CM". Gambhir said, "I have not taken a single govt benefit in 8 months unlike your hypocrite CM who had been advertising himself at the taxpayers' expense for 5 yrs."

However, it remains to be seen what evidence, if any, the AAP comes up with to Gambhir rubbishing the its allegations of availing government benefits.

The AAP-BJP war of words is set to intensify in the coming days as the AAP has released its first list of candidates and the BJP is all set to release its first list by Thursday night or Friday morning.

Polls are due in Delhi on February 8 and the results will be out of February 11.

