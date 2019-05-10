English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gautam Gambhir Sends Defamation Notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, Sisodia Over 'Obscene Pamphlet' Accusation
Gautam Gambhir's legal notice to the AAP leaders states that the false statements have been alleged keeping in view the impending elections on Sunday.
File photo of BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir campaigning in his constituency.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP's East candidate Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to rival Atishi after she held a press conference on Thursday alleging that Gambhir had distributed a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her in the constituency.
The BJP candidate has also sent notices to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The legal notice demands that the noticees apologise and withdraw their statements or face legal action.
"The Noticees vide the statements in the press conference and on social media websites ('impugned statement') have in a calculated and coordinated manner, wrongly and erroneously alleged that these pamphlets have been distributed by our client/ or at his behest," the legal notice said.
The notice further states that the false statements have been alleged keeping in view the impending elections on Sunday.
Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi on Thursday alleged that her opponent, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.
Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and said she very pained on seeing it. She asked how women would feel safe if men like him get elected.
Gambhir denied the allegation in strong terms and said would quit politics if the charge is proven. In a series of tweets, he told CM Arvind Kejriwal he “abhors his act of outraging a woman’s modesty and that too his own colleague. And all this for winning elections?”
“I declare that if it’s proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?” he asked Kejriwal.
The leaflet, which AAP claimed was distributed with newspapers in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", “beef eater” and a “very good example of a mixed breed”.
It also contains scurrilous personal allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
The BJP candidate has also sent notices to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The legal notice demands that the noticees apologise and withdraw their statements or face legal action.
"The Noticees vide the statements in the press conference and on social media websites ('impugned statement') have in a calculated and coordinated manner, wrongly and erroneously alleged that these pamphlets have been distributed by our client/ or at his behest," the legal notice said.
The notice further states that the false statements have been alleged keeping in view the impending elections on Sunday.
Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi on Thursday alleged that her opponent, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.
Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and said she very pained on seeing it. She asked how women would feel safe if men like him get elected.
Gambhir denied the allegation in strong terms and said would quit politics if the charge is proven. In a series of tweets, he told CM Arvind Kejriwal he “abhors his act of outraging a woman’s modesty and that too his own colleague. And all this for winning elections?”
“I declare that if it’s proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?” he asked Kejriwal.
The leaflet, which AAP claimed was distributed with newspapers in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", “beef eater” and a “very good example of a mixed breed”.
It also contains scurrilous personal allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Pics Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- The Mountain Issues a Hilarious Apology to Missandei For Beheading Her on 'Game of Thrones'
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results