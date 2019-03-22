English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gautam Gambhir Pads Up for Political Innings With BJP Entry, May Get Delhi Ticket
The former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
New Delhi: Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday joined the BJP and is expected to be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital.
The 37-year-old joined the party here in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.
The former opening batsman played a key role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T-20 World Cup. He was recently conferred upon the Padma Shri award.
Gambhir said he was impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for the country's welfare as a member of the party.
Jaitley, who described Gambhir's joining as an "important induction" into the BJP, said the party will take a call at an appropriate time whether to field him in the Lok Sabha polls.
BJP sources, however, said Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi.
Jaitley noted that Gambhir grew up and studied in Delhi, highlighting his link with the city, and said the party will utilise his talent in a maximum way.
Gambhir also met party chief Amit Shah here.
