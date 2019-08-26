Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Gautam Gambhir Proposes to Rename Yamuna Sports Complex After Late Arun Jaitley

Gambhir wrote to Baijal on August 24, the day Jaitley passed away at AIIMS here after prolonged illness, proposing to rename the sprawling complex in his constituency after the BJP stalwart in recognition of his contribution towards nation-building and his love for cricket.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gautam Gambhir Proposes to Rename Yamuna Sports Complex After Late Arun Jaitley
File photo of Gautam Gambhir. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: East Delhi BJP MP and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to rename the Yamuna Sports Complex here after former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Gambhir wrote to Baijal on August 24, the day Jaitley passed away at AIIMS here after prolonged illness, proposing to rename the sprawling complex in his constituency after the BJP stalwart in recognition of his contribution towards nation-building and his love for cricket.

The cricketer-turned-politician has also been endeavouring for use of the Yamuna Sports Complex to host international cricket matches.

"I am writing this letter to propose to your good self to rename Yamuna Sports Complex situated in my Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi in the name of eminent lawyer, our great leader and former finance minister, later Arun Jaitley ji," Gambhir letter to the Lt Governor reads.

He said it will be a "humble gesture" and tribute to the Jaitley's contribution and "incredible" legacy.

Gambhir, who joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls and won the East Delhi seat with a huge margin, was close to Jaitley.

In a heartfelt condolence message on the demise of the BJP stalwart, Gambhir had termed him a "father figure" to him.

"A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir." Gambhir tweeted soon after Jaitely passed away.

Jaitely's last rites were performed with full State honours at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram