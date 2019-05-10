English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gautam Gambhir Sends Defamation Notice to Atishi, Kejriwal, Sisodia Over 'Obscene Pamphlet' Accusation
Gautam Gambhir's legal notice to the AAP leaders states that the false statements have been alleged keeping in view the impending elections on Sunday.
File photo of BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir campaigning in his constituency.
New Delhi: BJP's East candidate Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to rival Atishi after she held a press conference on Thursday alleging that Gambhir had distributed a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her in the constituency.
The BJP candidate has also sent notices to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The legal notice demands that the noticees apologise and withdraw their statements or face legal action.
"The Noticees vide the statements in the press conference and on social media websites ('impugned statement') have in a calculated and coordinated manner, wrongly and erroneously alleged that these pamphlets have been distributed by our client/ or at his behest," the legal notice said.
The notice further states that the false statements have been alleged keeping in view the impending elections on Sunday.
Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi on Thursday alleged that her opponent, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, had distributed lakhs of pamphlets that questioned her morals and were full of very objectionable and deeply offensive remarks about her.
Reading out the contents of the pamphlet, Atishi broke down twice at a press conference and said she very pained on seeing it. She asked how women would feel safe if men like him get elected.
Gambhir denied the allegation in strong terms and said would quit politics if the charge is proven. In a series of tweets, he told CM Arvind Kejriwal he “abhors his act of outraging a woman’s modesty and that too his own colleague. And all this for winning elections?”
“I declare that if it’s proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit politics?” he asked Kejriwal.
The leaflet, which AAP claimed was distributed with newspapers in east Delhi societies, called Atishi a "prostitute", “beef eater” and a “very good example of a mixed breed”.
It also contains scurrilous personal allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
