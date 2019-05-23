Gaya Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Vijay Kumar JD(U) Vijay Kumar LEADING

Gaya Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BRM -- -- Giridhar Sapera PPI(D) -- -- Umesh Rajak HAM(S) -- -- Jitan Ram Manjhi MSP -- -- Dayanand Rajwanshi MAP -- -- Rakesh Chaudhari PMP -- -- Prakash Chandra JD(U) -- -- Vijay Kumar Leading BSP -- -- Dilip Kumar JDR -- -- Vijay Kumar Chaudhari AJPR -- -- Rajesh Kumar Paswan APOI -- -- Sheo Shankar BBMP -- -- Sunil Paswan NOTA -- -- Nota NCP -- -- Din Dayal Bharti Alias Kapil Chaudhri

38. Gaya is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of Gaya is 64.06%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hari Manjhi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,15,504 votes which was 14.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.31% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Hari Manjhi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 62,453 votes which was 11.05% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.5% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gaya was: Hari Manjhi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,99,210 men, 7,02,311 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Gaya is: 24.7964 85.008Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गया, बिहार (Hindi); গয়া, বিহার (Bengali); गया, बिहार (Marathi); ગયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); கயா, பீகார் (Tamil); గయా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಗಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഗയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).