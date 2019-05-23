English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Gaya Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gaya (गया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gaya (गया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
38. Gaya is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of Gaya is 64.06%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hari Manjhi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,15,504 votes which was 14.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.31% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Hari Manjhi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 62,453 votes which was 11.05% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.5% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gaya was: Hari Manjhi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,99,210 men, 7,02,311 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gaya Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gaya is: 24.7964 85.008
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गया, बिहार (Hindi); গয়া, বিহার (Bengali); गया, बिहार (Marathi); ગયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); கயா, பீகார் (Tamil); గయా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಗಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഗയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
JD(U)
Vijay Kumar
JD(U)
Vijay Kumar
LEADING
In 2009, Hari Manjhi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 62,453 votes which was 11.05% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Gaya Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BRM
--
--
Giridhar Sapera
PPI(D)
--
--
Umesh Rajak
HAM(S)
--
--
Jitan Ram Manjhi
MSP
--
--
Dayanand Rajwanshi
MAP
--
--
Rakesh Chaudhari
PMP
--
--
Prakash Chandra
JD(U)
--
--
Vijay Kumar
BSP
--
--
Dilip Kumar
JDR
--
--
Vijay Kumar Chaudhari
AJPR
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Paswan
APOI
--
--
Sheo Shankar
BBMP
--
--
Sunil Paswan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NCP
--
--
Din Dayal Bharti Alias Kapil Chaudhri
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.5% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Gaya was: Hari Manjhi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,99,210 men, 7,02,311 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Gaya Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Gaya is: 24.7964 85.008
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गया, बिहार (Hindi); গয়া, বিহার (Bengali); गया, बिहार (Marathi); ગયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); கயா, பீகார் (Tamil); గయా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಗಯಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഗയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results