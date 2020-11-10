Gaya Town Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gaya Town Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Gaya Town (गया टाऊन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Gaya district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gaya. Gaya Town is part of 38. Gaya Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.67%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,66,138 eligible electors, of which 1,38,289 were male, 1,27,229 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,48,172 eligible electors, of which 1,31,056 were male, 1,17,095 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,892 eligible electors, of which 1,19,260 were male, 95,632 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gaya Town in 2015 was 396. In 2010, there were 223.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Prem Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating Priya Ranjan of INC by a margin of 22,789 votes which was 17.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.82% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Prem Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Jalal Uddin Ansari of CPI by a margin of 28,417 votes which was 27.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.92% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 230. Gaya Town Assembly segment of Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Vijay Kumar won the Gaya Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gaya Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Gaya Town are: Kamlesh Sharma (LJP), Sheo Bachan Yadav (BSP), Sumant Kumar (INC), Ajay Yadav (JAPL), Anil Kumar (HAMS), Abita Devi (RJLPS), Abhishek Singh (SPKP), Kundan Kumar (PPID), Gopal Kumar (BLNP), Chandan Kumar (BBMP), Janardan Sharma (PMP), Jitendra Mishra (PBP), Dilip Kumar (RSJP), Punam Kumari (SSD), Prasun Kumar (BLCP), Ravis Kumar Raj (BJKDD), Ram Chandra Ajad (AHFBK), Dr Shivnarayan Mishra (RPIA), Santosh Kumar (AJPR), Hardeo Yadav (LTSP), Ashok Kumar (IND), Kishor Kumar (IND), Ranjan Radharj (IND), Raushan Kumar Singh (IND), Lalti Devi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 49.49%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.03%, while it was 48% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 227 polling stations in 230. Gaya Town constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 228. In 2010 there were 219 polling stations.

Extent:

230. Gaya Town constituency comprises of the following areas of Gaya district of Bihar: Ward Nos. 1 to 31, Kaler (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Paharpur (Census Town) in Gaya (Municipal Corporation) of Gaya Town Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gaya.

Gaya Town seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Gaya Town is 39.54 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gaya Town is: 24°47'15.0"N 84°59'01.0"E.

