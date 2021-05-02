Gazole Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gazole Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

44. Gazole (गजोल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Gazole is part of 7. Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,795 eligible electors, of which 1,34,535 were male, 1,32,255 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gazole in 2021 is 983.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,33,833 eligible electors, of which 1,19,466 were male, 1,14,362 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,960 eligible electors, of which 96,311 were male, 90,649 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gazole in 2016 was 157. In 2011, there were 108.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dipali Biswas of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Sushil Chandra Roy of TMC by a margin of 20,602 votes which was 10.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sushil Chandra Ray of INC won in this seat defeating Gobinda Mandal of CPIM by a margin of 5,584 votes which was 3.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.1% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 44. Gazole Assembly segment of Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maldaha Uttar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Gazole are: Arun Kumar Biswas (CPIM), Chinmoy Deb Barman (BJP), Basanti Barman (TMC), Sanatan Rishi (BSP), Bipad Bhanjan Roy (BJMP), Minu Sarkar (Barman) (KPPU), Supen Kumar Roy (SUCOIC), Satish Rajbanshi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.87%, while it was 86.67% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 382 polling stations in 44. Gazole constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 227. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

44. Gazole constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Gazole. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Gazole is 554 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gazole is: 25°12’18.4"N 88°13’47.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gazole results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here