English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Analyse Booth-level Data, Prepare Strategy as it Gears Up for 2022 UP Assembly Polls
The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data is also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organizational structure in the state.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raj Babbar. (Image: File/PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Even before the results for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are out, the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh seems to be gearing up for the 2022 state assembly polls as it party has asked its various district chiefs to get the booth-wise data and send it to the Congress headquarters. Sources suggest that the data will be analyzed to chalk out strategy for state assembly polls and also work out the grey areas accordingly.
The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data is also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organizational structure in the state. An important meeting of senior leaders, candidates and various district chiefs of Congress is also on the cards for May 24 or 25.
Earlier in the month of February, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, after holding a grand road show in the state capital, had said that his party aims at forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “I have sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to Uttar Pradesh as the party was started here in this state and now it can’t be weak in this state anymore. The task to make Congress strong has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya now. Although the elections are almost here, I have told them both that Congress should perform well in the polls, and in 2022 UP assembly elections, there should be a Congress government in the state,” said the Congress chief.
Rahul had also said the people of Uttar Pradesh have tried every government and all of them have failed and now it is time for Congress to prove its mettle. “Priyanka and Jyotriaditya will have to get down to grass-root level workers instead of highflyers to strengthen the party. Only then can we have a government here,” he said.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that Congress' game plan was not to stop the BJP from forming the government at the Centre, but to come to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “The Congress' agenda in the ongoing parliamentary polls is not to stop the BJP from forming the next government at the Centre. They are working for making the next UP chief minister in 2022,” he said.
The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data is also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organizational structure in the state. An important meeting of senior leaders, candidates and various district chiefs of Congress is also on the cards for May 24 or 25.
Earlier in the month of February, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, after holding a grand road show in the state capital, had said that his party aims at forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “I have sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to Uttar Pradesh as the party was started here in this state and now it can’t be weak in this state anymore. The task to make Congress strong has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya now. Although the elections are almost here, I have told them both that Congress should perform well in the polls, and in 2022 UP assembly elections, there should be a Congress government in the state,” said the Congress chief.
Rahul had also said the people of Uttar Pradesh have tried every government and all of them have failed and now it is time for Congress to prove its mettle. “Priyanka and Jyotriaditya will have to get down to grass-root level workers instead of highflyers to strengthen the party. Only then can we have a government here,” he said.
Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that Congress' game plan was not to stop the BJP from forming the government at the Centre, but to come to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “The Congress' agenda in the ongoing parliamentary polls is not to stop the BJP from forming the next government at the Centre. They are working for making the next UP chief minister in 2022,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
- The Campaign Circus: The Good, Bad And Ugly of Election 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results