1-min read

Congress to Analyse Booth-level Data, Prepare Strategy as it Gears Up for 2022 UP Assembly Polls

The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data is also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organizational structure in the state.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 21, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Congress to Analyse Booth-level Data, Prepare Strategy as it Gears Up for 2022 UP Assembly Polls
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raj Babbar. (Image: File/PTI)
Lucknow: Even before the results for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are out, the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh seems to be gearing up for the 2022 state assembly polls as it party has asked its various district chiefs to get the booth-wise data and send it to the Congress headquarters. Sources suggest that the data will be analyzed to chalk out strategy for state assembly polls and also work out the grey areas accordingly.

The attempt by Congress to gather booth-wise data is also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organizational structure in the state. An important meeting of senior leaders, candidates and various district chiefs of Congress is also on the cards for May 24 or 25.

Earlier in the month of February, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, after holding a grand road show in the state capital, had said that his party aims at forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “I have sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to Uttar Pradesh as the party was started here in this state and now it can’t be weak in this state anymore. The task to make Congress strong has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya now. Although the elections are almost here, I have told them both that Congress should perform well in the polls, and in 2022 UP assembly elections, there should be a Congress government in the state,” said the Congress chief.

Rahul had also said the people of Uttar Pradesh have tried every government and all of them have failed and now it is time for Congress to prove its mettle. “Priyanka and Jyotriaditya will have to get down to grass-root level workers instead of highflyers to strengthen the party. Only then can we have a government here,” he said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that Congress' game plan was not to stop the BJP from forming the government at the Centre, but to come to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “The Congress' agenda in the ongoing parliamentary polls is not to stop the BJP from forming the next government at the Centre. They are working for making the next UP chief minister in 2022,” he said.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
