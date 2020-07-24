POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Gehlot Accuses Rajasthan Governor of Being under Pressure to Not Call Assembly Session

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot said the state government requested the governor to call an assembly session but he has not yet issued the order.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure to not call a state assembly session.

Gehlot said the state government requested the governor to call an assembly session but he has not yet issued the order.

"We want an assembly session from Monday," he told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping.

"The governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure," he added.

The chief minister said that all Congress legislators in his support are going to the Raj Bhawan to make a collective request for calling the session.

