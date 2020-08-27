Gehlot Cancels Meeting With Visitors After 10 People at CMO, CM Residence Test Covid Positive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cancelled his meetings with visitors after 10 people at his office and residence tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Nine staffers, including clerks, of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and one member of the staff at Chief Minister's Residence (CMR) tested positive for the disease, sources said.

In total 10 people at the CMO and CMR have tested positive, and the chief minister has cancelled his meetings with visitors as a precautionary measure, a statement said.

"Those who wish to meet the chief ministers have to come in contact with security staff and other personnel at the CMO and residence and in view of the safety for the visitors, the chief minister has cancelled all meetings with visitors," it said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting which was scheduled on Thursday at the Chief Minister's Residence was also cancelled.

While no reason was officially disclosed, sources indicated that the meeting was cancelled in view of the positive cases at the CMO and at the CMR.