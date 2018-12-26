English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gehlot Meets Rahul; Portfolio Allocation in Rajasthan Pending
The all-important distribution of portfolios is pending over reported disagreement between Gehlot and his deputy on the allocation of key portfolios such as home and finance.
File photo of Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot.
New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Rahul Gandhi here Wednesday amid reports of disagreement between the veteran leader and his deputy Sachin Pilot over portfolio allocation in the state.
The issue of portfolio allocation was understood to have been discussed during the meeting.
The all-important distribution of portfolios is pending over reported disagreement between Gehlot and his deputy on the allocation of key portfolios such as home and finance.
Sources said that apart from Gehlot, All India Congress Committee state in-charge Avinash Pande and senior leader K C Venugopal, who was the party's observer for the state for picking the chief minister, also met Gandhi at his residence.
Gehlot, Pande and Venugopal are also understood to have held a meeting earlier for one-and-a-half hours at the 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road office, known as the war room of the party.
On Monday, 23 ministers, including 13 cabinet and 10 state ministers, took oath in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Gehlot and Pilot.
A total of 18 fresh faces were inducted in the state cabinet even as senior leaders such as C P Joshi and Deependra Singh abstained from attending the ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.
A day after Cabinet formation, Rajasthan Congress chief Pilot had hinted at its expansion in the near future, saying several leaders will be given a chance to work.
The statement had come amidst growing resentment among some senior Congress leaders who were apparently left fuming after being denied ministerial berths in the new government
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The issue of portfolio allocation was understood to have been discussed during the meeting.
The all-important distribution of portfolios is pending over reported disagreement between Gehlot and his deputy on the allocation of key portfolios such as home and finance.
Sources said that apart from Gehlot, All India Congress Committee state in-charge Avinash Pande and senior leader K C Venugopal, who was the party's observer for the state for picking the chief minister, also met Gandhi at his residence.
Gehlot, Pande and Venugopal are also understood to have held a meeting earlier for one-and-a-half hours at the 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road office, known as the war room of the party.
On Monday, 23 ministers, including 13 cabinet and 10 state ministers, took oath in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Gehlot and Pilot.
A total of 18 fresh faces were inducted in the state cabinet even as senior leaders such as C P Joshi and Deependra Singh abstained from attending the ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.
A day after Cabinet formation, Rajasthan Congress chief Pilot had hinted at its expansion in the near future, saying several leaders will be given a chance to work.
The statement had come amidst growing resentment among some senior Congress leaders who were apparently left fuming after being denied ministerial berths in the new government
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results