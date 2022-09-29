Gehlot to Continue as Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi to Decide in Day or Two, Says Congress

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi will take a call on whether Ashok Gehlot will remain the chief minister of Rajasthan. He said the decision will be taken in a day or two. Another Congress legislature party meeting is likely to be called to pass a one-line resolution authorising the party chief to decide on Gehlot’s fate, party sources said.

Gehlot reportedly told Gandhi that he will step down as chief minister if required, and that she should decide on the matter. Earlier in the day, after a meeting with Gandhi at her residence, Gehlot announced that he will not be contesting the Congress presidential elections in wake of the political crisis in his state.

“Decision on CM of Rajasthan will be decided by Congress president Sonia Gandhi within 1 to 2 days,” Venugopal said, adding that Gandhi was neutral on the presidential polls. “Let’s wait for tomorrow, we’ll get a clear picture,” he said.

Venugopal met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence for a series of meetings to resolve the political crisis in Rajasthan. Friday, September 30, is the last day of filing nominations for the post of president for all those willing to contest.

Venugopal’s comments came soon after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced that he will not contest the presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state, and said the decision on whether he will remain CM will be taken by Gandhi.

After meeting Gandhi, Gehlot also said he apologised to the party chief for the developments since September 25, when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted the move to hold the legislature party meeting and, instead, held a parallel meeting to pitch for Gehlot’s continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot will not replace him.

(With PTI inputs)

