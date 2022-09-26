Gehlot’s Congress Prez Hope Comes a Cropper as Sources Say Top Brass Not Keen on His Nomination

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is no longer in the race for the post of Congress president. Tipped to be the next national president of the grand old party till at least Sunday, party sources said top leadership was not keen on him filing nomination for the post.

The turn of events on Monday came after Rajasthan witnessed a late-night political drama the day before that threatened to plunge the state government into a crisis. Majority of the party’s legislators, all loyal to Gehlot, threatened to resign from their assembly membership over buzz that rebel Sachin Pilot will be CM if their leader becomes party president. There are reports that a group of MLAs have already submitted their resignation to speaker CP Joshi.

According to sources, party observers have recommended that Gehlot should be out of the race. The younger Gandhis, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also not too keen on him contesting anymore as they feel that the party cannot remain united if Gehlot ran for president.

Sources further said the observers will be submitting a report on the sequence of events to interim party president Sonia Gandhi and may also recommend disciplinary action agaisnt some MLAs.

Observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior leader KC Venugopal will be holding a meeting with interim party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Maken, who along with Kharge met disgruntled Congress MLAs, said a report will be submitted to Sonia Gandhi on the one-on-one talks that happened late into Sunday night. Kharge, too, said Sonia Gandhi will take a final decision on the events that have transpired since Sunday night.

“We have informed the Congress president about what happened yesterday (Sunday nigth). Everybody has to abide by whatever decision is taken eventually. There should be discipline in the party,” Kharge said, after his meeting with Gehlot in Jaipur.

Gehlot, along with state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, met Kharge and Maken at a hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Monday. Some of the Congress MLAs were also seen at the hotel. Kharge and Maken left for Delhi after the meeting.

