Generation Change in Congress as VD Satheeshan Appointed as Leader of Opposition in Kerala

The Congress in Kerala has seen a generational change in leadership as VD Satheeshan, has been nominated as the new leader of opposition by the party. The decision has come in from AICC and KPCC has welcomed the appointment.

When AICC representatives spoke to MLA’S and MPs in Kerala, the option before the central leadership was between Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheeshan.

Though there were not much complaints against Ramesh Chennithala’s performance as the Leader of Opposition, many wanted a change in the state. CPIM and LDF has already been experimenting by bringing in more youngsters and that has brought in more positive results for them. There has been a call for generational change from within the Congress.

The call for Change worked in favour of the 56-year-old VD Satheeshan, the five-time-MLA from North Paravur constituency, who is widely accepted and party workers have a lot of expectation from him. Satheeshan has been the AICC secretary and also the Secretary of NSUI.

“Traditional ways of the opposition has to change will discuss with colleagues on this. During the pandemic we will be with the govt. People wish all the parties should work together to fight the crisis. I assure that we will give unconditional support to the government in the measures they take to overcome this pandemic,” VD Satheeshan said.

He added that during times of crisis people don’t want political parties to fight with each other but to work together.

“We will support all the good things done by this govt. When they do wrong, we will point that out inside and outside the assembly." Satheeshan said.

Ramesh Chennithala in a Facebook post said he accept the decision of the party high command by replacing Satheeshan for the job. “I accept the decision by high command to appoint VD Satheeshan as the opposition leader. I congratulate Satheeshan and wish him all the best," he said.

Leaders joined in to congratulate Satheeshan. Shashi Tharoor in a tweet congratulated him and called him an able parliamentarian. “Congratulations and best wishes to @vdsatheesan, whose selection marks a major change for @INCKerala. Nine days away from turning 57, he has degrees in sociology& law, was active in @nsui &AICC and performed outstandingly as Opposition MLA. A very able parliamentarian: all the best!,” Tharoor said in a tweet.

Hibi Eden, Congress MP from Ernakulam said," Satheeshan is a congress leader whose potential hasn’t been used much. I think it’s the right time for this. Welcoming this decision. He has been an outstanding performer for the past 20 years in the assembly, people have a lot of expectations from him."

Hibi added that Ramesh Chennithala has performed well as an opposition leader but people wanted a massive change and he hopes that this decision will rejuvenate the congress workers.

Senior congress leader VM Sudheeran has welcomed the decision. In a Facebook post he said the party’s interest taking precedence over group equations will be a good start to a qualitative radical change that embraces absolute reality.

Many from the congress also want a change in the KPCC leadership of the party. They feel that it is the only way to rejuvenate the workers.

