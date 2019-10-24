Take the pledge to vote

Georai Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गेवराई, Gevrai): Laxman Madhavrao Pawar of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Georai (गेवराई, Gevrai) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

October 24, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Laxman Madhavrao Pawar
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
228. Georai ( ( Gevrai) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,52,075 eligible electors, of which 1,85,730 were male, 1,66,344 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 171 service voters had also registered to vote.

Georai Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
4158
41.43%
Laxman Madhavrao Pawar
NCP
3477
34.65%
Vijaysingh Shivajirao Pandit
IND
1799
17.93%
Badamrao Lahurao Pandit
VBA
261
2.60%
Vishnu Bhagwan Devkate
CPI
56
0.56%
Bhaurao Durgadas Prabhale
IND
42
0.42%
Pawar Laxman Sudam
IND
41
0.41%
Rajendra Ankushrao Dake
IND
31
0.31%
Manohar Chimaji Chalak
IND
27
0.27%
Pawar Laxmanrao Uttamrao
IND
24
0.24%
Laxman Asaram Pawar
HAP
20
0.20%
Ravsaheb Shankar Chavan
IND
17
0.17%
Pawar Laxman Ashokrao
BSP
15
0.15%
Satish Padmakar Kapse
IND
15
0.15%
Vilas Pandurang Gunjal
IND
15
0.15%
Chandne Dilip Nana
NOTA
14
0.14%
Nota
AMPI
10
0.10%
Rameshwar Keruba Ghorpade
PWPI
6
0.06%
Walmik Baburao Kadam
IND
5
0.05%
Ashok Bhagoji Thorat
IND
3
0.03%
Jadhav Mangal Ambadas

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,13,770 eligible electors, of which 1,67,550 were male, 1,46,220 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 171 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,88,334.

Georai has an elector sex ratio of 895.62.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pawar Laxman Madhavro of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 60001 votes which was 25.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.95% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pandit Badamrao Lahurao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2347 votes which was 1.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.24% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 228. Georai Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.08%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.01%, while it was 75.61 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.93%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 395 polling stations in 228. Georai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 379.

Extent: 228. Georai constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Georai Tehsil, Majalgaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Talkhed, Beed Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Pimpalner, Pendgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Georai is: 19.2368 75.7969.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Georai results.

