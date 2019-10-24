Georai Election Results 2019 Live Updates (गेवराई, Gevrai): Laxman Madhavrao Pawar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

228. Georai ( ( Gevrai) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,52,075 eligible electors, of which 1,85,730 were male, 1,66,344 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 171 service voters had also registered to vote.

Georai Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 4158 41.43% Laxman Madhavrao Pawar LEADING NCP 3477 34.65% Vijaysingh Shivajirao Pandit IND 1799 17.93% Badamrao Lahurao Pandit VBA 261 2.60% Vishnu Bhagwan Devkate CPI 56 0.56% Bhaurao Durgadas Prabhale IND 42 0.42% Pawar Laxman Sudam IND 41 0.41% Rajendra Ankushrao Dake IND 31 0.31% Manohar Chimaji Chalak IND 27 0.27% Pawar Laxmanrao Uttamrao IND 24 0.24% Laxman Asaram Pawar HAP 20 0.20% Ravsaheb Shankar Chavan IND 17 0.17% Pawar Laxman Ashokrao BSP 15 0.15% Satish Padmakar Kapse IND 15 0.15% Vilas Pandurang Gunjal IND 15 0.15% Chandne Dilip Nana NOTA 14 0.14% Nota AMPI 10 0.10% Rameshwar Keruba Ghorpade PWPI 6 0.06% Walmik Baburao Kadam IND 5 0.05% Ashok Bhagoji Thorat IND 3 0.03% Jadhav Mangal Ambadas

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,13,770 eligible electors, of which 1,67,550 were male, 1,46,220 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 171 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,88,334.

Georai has an elector sex ratio of 895.62.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pawar Laxman Madhavro of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 60001 votes which was 25.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.95% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pandit Badamrao Lahurao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2347 votes which was 1.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.24% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 228. Georai Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.08%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.01%, while it was 75.61 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.93%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 395 polling stations in 228. Georai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 379.

Extent: 228. Georai constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Georai Tehsil, Majalgaon Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Talkhed, Beed Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Pimpalner, Pendgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Georai is: 19.2368 75.7969.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Georai results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.