English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Get 15,000 Likes on Facebook, 5,000 Followers on Twitter: Congress to Ticket Seekers in Madhya Pradesh
Every candidate in race for poll tickets, will have to have an account on Twitter, a page on Facebook and presence on WhatsApp groups at booth levels in their respective constituencies, the MP Congress unit has declared.
File photo of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: Soon after reshuffling its IT Cell, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday issued a diktat to all those aspiring for a ticket for the upcoming elections, that they need to get at least 15,000 likes on their Facebook pages and a minimum of 5,000 followers on Twitter.
The order comes close on the heels of state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s reported outburst against the party's IT Cell in Madhya Pradesh for poor performance in an election year. This has also cost Dharmendra Vajpayee his job as the IT Cell head. Congress has replaced Vajpayee with Abhay Tiwari, who led the party’s online campaign during the Gujarat assembly elections last year.
After the change of hands, the party has issued a letter asking all ticket seekers to enhance their presence on social media. News18 has accessed a copy of this letter.
Every candidate in the race for election tickets, will have to have an account on Twitter, a page on Facebook and presence on WhatsApp groups at the booth level in their respective constituencies.
The letter further demands that these Facebook pages must have at least 15,000 likes and 5,000 followers on their Twitter profiles. It is also mandatory for every candidate to like and share tweets and posts of the party's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The IT Cell has further directed all party office bearers and sitting MLAs to submit details of their Twitter handle and Facebook pages by September 15.
Reacting to the development, Co-operative Affairs Minister Vishwas Sarang said that the Congress party has completely lost the plot in Madhya Pradesh.
Asked whether Congress was taking a leaf out of PM Modi’s book to take the poll battle to the virtual world, Sarang said that is not the case and the sole reason is that the Congress has lost support in the state.
Abhay Tiwari told News18 that the move was aimed at bringing all party cadre on a common ground for better coordination as it would help the candidates gain attention on local issues with localised content fed to the social media as the party wants to fight these elections on local issues.
Upon questioned whether the move could pose problems for candidates in rural areas, Tiwari retorted saying that these days connectivity is no longer an issue as everyone has android phones and internet.
The order comes close on the heels of state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s reported outburst against the party's IT Cell in Madhya Pradesh for poor performance in an election year. This has also cost Dharmendra Vajpayee his job as the IT Cell head. Congress has replaced Vajpayee with Abhay Tiwari, who led the party’s online campaign during the Gujarat assembly elections last year.
After the change of hands, the party has issued a letter asking all ticket seekers to enhance their presence on social media. News18 has accessed a copy of this letter.
Every candidate in the race for election tickets, will have to have an account on Twitter, a page on Facebook and presence on WhatsApp groups at the booth level in their respective constituencies.
The letter further demands that these Facebook pages must have at least 15,000 likes and 5,000 followers on their Twitter profiles. It is also mandatory for every candidate to like and share tweets and posts of the party's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The IT Cell has further directed all party office bearers and sitting MLAs to submit details of their Twitter handle and Facebook pages by September 15.
Reacting to the development, Co-operative Affairs Minister Vishwas Sarang said that the Congress party has completely lost the plot in Madhya Pradesh.
Asked whether Congress was taking a leaf out of PM Modi’s book to take the poll battle to the virtual world, Sarang said that is not the case and the sole reason is that the Congress has lost support in the state.
Abhay Tiwari told News18 that the move was aimed at bringing all party cadre on a common ground for better coordination as it would help the candidates gain attention on local issues with localised content fed to the social media as the party wants to fight these elections on local issues.
Upon questioned whether the move could pose problems for candidates in rural areas, Tiwari retorted saying that these days connectivity is no longer an issue as everyone has android phones and internet.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
- The Mac Mini Refresh is Quite Important For Apple, And Should be Priority
- Season Will be Difficult for Man United But Target is to Always Win, Reiterates Jose Mourinho
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...