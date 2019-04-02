'Get a Green Pakistani Passport’: Gautam Gambhir Tells Omar Abdullah After Twitter Spat

Cricket-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who joined BJP last week, engaged in a bitter clash of words on Twitter with former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah over the latter’s comments on ‘Separate PM for Jammu & Kashmir’.Gambhir took a jibe on Abdullah by saying that he ‘needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee!’ Gambhir even suggested that Abdullah should shift to Pakistan over his remarks that his party would strive to restore Jammu & Kashmir’s autonomy that could include having a ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ (prime minister). The former cricketer said that the Kashmir politician should be given a 'green Pakistani passport' if he didn’t understand.Gambhir also compared Abdullah scion’s comments to ‘walking on oceans’ and ‘pigs flying’.“Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K [and] I want to walk on oceans!” Gambhir tweeted on Tuesday. “Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K [and] I want pigs to fly! More than a separate PM Omar Abdullah needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee! If he still doesn’t understand then a green Pakistani passport,” Gambhir's tweet read.At an election rally in Bandipora on Monday, Abdullah had said that the state had appointed its prime minister and Sadar-i-Riyasat [head of the state] right after Independence. “By the grace of God, we shall bring back these posts,” he said. Jammu & Kashmir had its own prime minister and Sadar-i-Riyasat until 1965, when these posts were replaced by the chief minister and the governor.To Gambhir’s sharpening attack, Abdullah shot back by saying that the former cricketer should only tweet about the ‘stuff’ he knows about.Abdullah while referring to Cricket, tweeted, "I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn't very good at it. You don't know very much about J&K, it's [sic] history or the role of [Jammu & Kashmir National Conference] in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL.”The tail of rebuttals continued as Gambhir replied soon by suggesting that Kashmiris and the country would have been better ruled if those who ruled knew about selfless governance. “Never mind your lack of cricketing prowess but Kashmiris and our country would have been well served if you knew a thing or two about selfless governance," Gambhir tweeted.