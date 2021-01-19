'Don't Cry Over Past': Sanjay Jha Asks Cong to Take Inspiration from Team India's 'Fairy Tale' Comeback

After Team India's commendable test series win against Australia on Tuesday, suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha took the opportunity to call upon the leaders of the grand old party to take inspiration from the cricket team for a "fairy-tale" comeback.

Jha, who has been critical of the way the Congress works, tweeted, "They were bowled out for 36 in the first Test. The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff. For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44. :-)). Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight. And stop moping and crying about the past."

Jha was sacked as spokesperson of the party in July last year for indulging in "anti-party activities" and "breach of discipline" after he backed rebel MLA Sachin Pilot during the political turmoil in Rajasthan.

In an epic performance, the Team India beat hosts Australia in the Brisbane Test by four wickets, and lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. This performance has come in a tough situation -- after India kept losing its key players throughout the series, that forced them to field a second-rung team. India chased down a mammoth 328 -- and breached Aussie fortress, the Gabba after 32 years.

Young Team Can Win Without Senior Leadership: Manickam Tagore

Congress leader Manickam Tagore, in a veiled message to the party, said a young team can also win without the senior leadership. Tweeting on India's memorable three-wicket win over Australia at the Gabba with a young side that had lost many top players due to injury, Tagore made a tongue in cheek comment.

"Without senior leadership Young team can win -- lessons to be learnt," tweeted the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, who is known to be close to Rahul Gandhi and is often seen taking a position contrary to senior leaders in the party.