Getting Timing Right: Inauspicious 'Holashtak' Delaying Swearing-in Events in 4 States, CM Hopefuls Anxious

Despite securing a majority in four states in the recent assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is understood to have delayed the announcement and oath-taking of its chief ministers due to the period ahead of Holi that is considered inauspicious.

The party is expected to give the go-ahead for the swearing-in of CMs in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur after the end of this duration.

As per pandit Amarjit Dubey from Varanasi, this unpropitious period is called ‘Holashtak’.

“Holashtak is considered an inauspicious time for any good work to begin and good muhurat (time) begins post-Holika Dahan and with the beginning of Rangotsav," he explained.

With many in favour of an auspicious start to ensure a good tenure, the state governments are likely to have different dates for the swearing-in ceremonies.

Despite knowing that the time is inopportune, the wait for the announcement of chief ministerial picks is making the candidates anxious.

For instance, while in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, which is Yogi Adityanath’s constituency, Holi festivities are expected to end on March 19, in Goa, the state celebrates for a few days.

“The swearing-in will take place post that," said a senior BJP leader when asked about the ceremony.

In Manipur, Holi coincides with Yaosang that is celebrated for five days, and commemorates the birthday of 15th-century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. So, while MLAs have been sworn in, the swearing-in ceremony of the CM and his cabinet is likely to take place after the festivities.

While the announcement is yet to be made on the names of chief ministers for UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, the party is utilising the time to brainstorm on who will be included in the respective cabinets.

“The names of almost all states for cabinet and other ministers will be finalised before Holi," informed a senior party leader.

