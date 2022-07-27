Ghai is Punjab's New AG : Frequent Changes at Top Legal Office Raises Concern over Fate of Sacrilege Cases

Even as senior advocate Vinod Ghai has been appointed as the new Advocate General of Punjab, concerns are being raised in legal and political circles over the frequent changes at the top in the state’s legal office.

Ghai will be the fifth top legal officer in the state in a span of just 10 months.

Just over four months after he was appointed, senior advocate Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu submitted his resignation from the post, citing “personal reasons” on Tuesday.

Although both Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Sidhu claimed that the resignation was on account of personal reasons, several speculations were triggered, including Sidhu’s differences with the bureaucracy.

Sources said the exit of Sidhu corresponded with the inordinate delays in finalising the list of law officers who would have worked with him. Despite taking over as the AG almost four months ago, the team could not be finalised.

The government had, in March, extended the contractual term of the existing law officers and the process of appointing the law officers was initiated soon after. But the list was never finalised.

Sidhu was the fourth AG to be appointed by the state in less than a year. Following the resignation of AG Atul Nanda, after then CM Capt Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post, senior advocate APS Deol was appointed in September last year. Deol, too, resigned from the post in November after which senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia was appointed to the coveted post.

Sources said the frequent changes at the top legal office, could have a serious impact on major litigations and contentious cases.

“Most importantly, the sacrilege cases. They are still being heard in the high court. Also former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini’s petitions against the state government. All these are important cases and need the attention of top legal brains. If we don’t have stability at the top, these cases would suffer,” admitted a senior officer.

Importantly, the new AG Ghai has also appeared on behalf of Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and former Health Minister in the AAP-led Punjab Government Vijay Singla during the hearing of his regular bail plea in a corruption case.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here