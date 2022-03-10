Ghanaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Ghanaur seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Gurlal Ghanaur (AAP), Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD), Madan Lal (INC), Vikas Sharma (BJP), Jagdeep Singh (SADASM), Amrik Singh (IND), Gurlal Singh (IND), Jaspal Singh (IND), Jagneet Singh (IND), Prem Singh Bhangu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.04%, which is -1.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.113 Ghanaur (घनौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Ghanaur is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 164546 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 76,279 were male and 88,267 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghanaur in 2022 is: 1,157 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,479 eligible electors, of which 84,741 were male,71,185 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,37,515 eligible electors, of which 74,426 were male, 63,089 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghanaur in 2017 was 1,313. In 2012, there were 909 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur of INC won in this seat defeating Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur of INC by a margin of 36,557 which was 14.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 26.29% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harpreet Kaur Mukhmailpura of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Madan Lal Jalalpur of INC by a margin of 1,778 votes which was 1.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 45.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 113 Ghanaur Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 18 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Ghanaur are: Gurlal Ghanaur (AAP), Prem Singh Chandumajra (SAD), Madan Lal (INC), Vikas Sharma (BJP), Jagdeep Singh (SADASM), Amrik Singh (IND), Gurlal Singh (IND), Jaspal Singh (IND), Jagneet Singh (IND), Prem Singh Bhangu (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.04%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.47%, while it was 82.95% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ghanaur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.113 Ghanaur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 191. In 2012, there were 172 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.113 Ghanaur comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: KCs Marda Pur, Harpalpur, Ghanaur, Ghanaur (Nagar Panchayat), Panchayats Kheri Gandia, Gopalpur, Akar, Said Kheri, Suhro, Takho Majra, Jai Nagar of Rajpura KC; Panchayats Chalheri, Chamaru, Mohi Khurd, Tepla, Kheri Gurna, Nanhera, Thuha, Dhakansu Kalan of Jansla KC of Rajpura Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Ghanaur constituency, which are: Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Sanour, Fatehgarh Sahib. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Ambala district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Ghanaur is approximately 391 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghanaur is: 30°23’47.0"N 76°37’39.4"E.

