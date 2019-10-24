Ghansawangi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (घनसावंगी, Ghansavangi): Rajeshbhaiyya Tope of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

100. Ghansawangi ( ( Ghansavangi ) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,342 eligible electors, of which 1,62,400 were male, 1,49,942 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ghansawangi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4559 46.07% Udhan Hikmat Baliram LEADING NCP 4461 45.08% Rajeshbhaiyya Tope VBA 559 5.65% Vishnu Shrirang Shelke NOTA 85 0.86% Nota BSP 57 0.58% Sk Hasnodin Sk Mohidin IND 33 0.33% Shrihari Yadavrao Jagtap SWBP 29 0.29% Dr. Aappasaheb Onkarrao Kadam IND 27 0.27% Kalyan Baburao Chimane IND 23 0.23% Vaijinath Prabhakar Mukane IND 21 0.21% Kailas Suryabhan Chormare IND 16 0.16% Amjad Magdummayoddin Kaji BLRP 14 0.14% Ashok Raosaheb Aatole IND 10 0.10% Babasaheb Patil Shinde IND 2 0.02% Ranjeeta Hridayanath Mane

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,562 eligible electors, of which 1,48,356 were male, 1,35,206 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,598.

Ghansawangi has an elector sex ratio of 923.29.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajeshbhaiyya Tope of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 43476 votes which was 20.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.88% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajeshbhayya Tope of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 23307 votes which was 12.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 54.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 100. Ghansawangi Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.35%, while it was 77.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 100. Ghansawangi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 325.

Extent: 100. Ghansawangi constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Ghansawangi Tehsil, Jalna Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Viregaon and Pachanwadgaon, Ambad Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle Wadi Godri and Gondi.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ghansawangi is: 19.529 75.9573.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ghansawangi results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.