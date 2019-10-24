Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ghansawangi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (घनसावंगी, Ghansavangi): Rajeshbhaiyya Tope of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghansawangi (घनसावंगी, Ghansavangi) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Udhan Hikmat Baliram
LEADING

Detailed Results
100. Ghansawangi ( ( Ghansavangi ) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,342 eligible electors, of which 1,62,400 were male, 1,49,942 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ghansawangi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
4559
46.07%
Udhan Hikmat Baliram
NCP
4461
45.08%
Rajeshbhaiyya Tope
VBA
559
5.65%
Vishnu Shrirang Shelke
NOTA
85
0.86%
Nota
BSP
57
0.58%
Sk Hasnodin Sk Mohidin
IND
33
0.33%
Shrihari Yadavrao Jagtap
SWBP
29
0.29%
Dr. Aappasaheb Onkarrao Kadam
IND
27
0.27%
Kalyan Baburao Chimane
IND
23
0.23%
Vaijinath Prabhakar Mukane
IND
21
0.21%
Kailas Suryabhan Chormare
IND
16
0.16%
Amjad Magdummayoddin Kaji
BLRP
14
0.14%
Ashok Raosaheb Aatole
IND
10
0.10%
Babasaheb Patil Shinde
IND
2
0.02%
Ranjeeta Hridayanath Mane

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,83,562 eligible electors, of which 1,48,356 were male, 1,35,206 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 135 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,598.

Ghansawangi has an elector sex ratio of 923.29.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajeshbhaiyya Tope of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 43476 votes which was 20.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.88% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajeshbhayya Tope of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 23307 votes which was 12.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 54.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 100. Ghansawangi Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.35%, while it was 77.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.12%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 339 polling stations in 100. Ghansawangi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 325.

Extent: 100. Ghansawangi constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Ghansawangi Tehsil, Jalna Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Viregaon and Pachanwadgaon, Ambad Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle Wadi Godri and Gondi.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ghansawangi is: 19.529 75.9573.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ghansawangi results.

