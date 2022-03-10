Ghanshali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ghanshali seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Shakti Lal Shah (BJP), Shoorveer Lal (IND), Kamal Das (UKD), Darshan Lal Das (IND), Bheem Lal Arya (IND), Vijay Prakash (AAP), Dhani Lal Shah (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 49.73%, which is 0.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shakti Lal Shah of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghanshali results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.9 Ghanshali (Ghansali) (घनशाली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Ghanshali is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 98,409 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 49,882 were male and 48,526 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghanshali in 2022 is: 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 91,369 eligible electors, of which 46,899 were male,44,470 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 77,119 eligible electors, of which 38,551 were male, 38,568 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghanshali in 2017 was 645. In 2012, there were 663 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Shakti Lal Shah of BJP won in this seat defeating Dhanilal Shah of IND by a margin of 11,653 which was 26.01% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bheem Lal Arya of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dhani Lal Shah of INC by a margin of 13,694 votes which was 33.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9 Ghanshali Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Ghanshali are: Shakti Lal Shah (BJP), Shoorveer Lal (IND), Kamal Das (UKD), Darshan Lal Das (IND), Bheem Lal Arya (IND), Vijay Prakash (AAP), Dhani Lal Shah (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 49.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 49.19%, while it was 53.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ghanshali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.9 Ghanshali Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 152. In 2012, there were 131 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.9 Ghanshali comprises of the following areas of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: KC Chamiyala, Panchayats 4-Paukhal, 5-Pilkhi, 6-Thela, 7-Holta, 8- Muyalgaon, 9-Dhangi, 10-Maigadhar, 11-Akhori, 12-Dhaunikhal, 13-Pakh, 14-Kathur-Hindaw, 15-Chanji, 16-Pangriyana of Dangi KC and Bhilangna Range P-3 of 1-Ghanshali Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Ghanshali constituency, which are: Kedarnath, Rudraprayag, Deoprayag, Tehri, Pratapnagar, Gangotri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ghanshali is approximately 1304 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghanshali is: 30°35’37.0"N 78°45’55.8"E.

