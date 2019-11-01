Kolkata: Three days after former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on ‘Bhai Phonta’ (Bhai Dooj), his security that was withdrawn after he had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) months ago was reinstated on Friday.

When Chatterjee’s security arrangement was withdrawn on August 18, he had written to city Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma over the matter. He had then blamed the Trinamool Congress-led government for the ‘vindictive’ move.

“He (Sovan) used to get Y-plus security which was reinstated today (Friday),” a police source said. With this, speculations of his returning to the ruling camp along with his aide Baisakhi Banerjee have intensified. He had joined the BJP on August 14 in New Delhi.

At the time, he had said, “I am happy to join the BJP as I believe in the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP president and Home Minister) Amit Shah in strengthening the nation.”

On October 29, Chatterjee and his aide Baisakhi met the chief minister at her Kalighat residence. This was for the first time that Chatterjee met the TMC supremo after resigning from the party in November 2018.

Several other party leaders were present at the time as the meeting coincided with the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Insiders said it was a matter of time when the former mayor, who was once very close to the CM, officially returned to the ruling camp.

A senior TMC functionary said, “The meeting on October 29 was scheduled. As far as we know, Sovan is not getting his due in the BJP. On many occasions, he has made statements hinting at his willingness to return to the party and it might happen very soon.”

Soon after joining the saffron camp, Chatterjee had started developing differences with some party leaders and BJP’s Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya over the issue. Recently, Baisakhi met TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee and said they discussed various issues, including politics.

On Chatterjee’s possible return to the TMC, Baisakhi said, “It is a fact that we had joined the BJP, but the experience was different... Not the way as we had thought it would be. All of you know, how active Chatterjee has been in politics, but that has not been the case for some time now. Now the BJP has to decide how they want to utilise his potential.”

In November last year, Chatterjee had resigned from the post of mayor and minister for fire and emergency services and housing following a rift with the TMC supremo. Banerjee was said to be unhappy with his lack of interest in day-to-day administrative/civic responsibilities due to his personal issues.

