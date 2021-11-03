Ghar Wapsi: Akhilesh Yadav Says Will Give Full Respect to Chacha Shivpal, Confirms Alliance

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, has confirmed that he will be giving maximum respect to his uncle Shivpal Yadav during the alliance for the upcoming UP Assembly polls.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav had said many times in the recent past that he would prefer to tie up with Samajwadi Party for the 2022 elections.

Shivpal Yadav has been waiting for a nod from his nephew Akhilesh on the alliance. Now on the occasion of Diwali, Akhilesh has finally given positive signs regarding an alliance with his uncle.

Speaking to media at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district on Wednesday, Akhilesh said, “Samajwadi Party has been continuously trying to bring together regional and small parties for the 2022 UP polls. Many of such outfits have come along with SP, recently OP Rajbhar had organised a historic programme in Mau and announced his association with us. SP will try to ally with more regional and small outfits, it is obvious that Chacha (Shivpal) also has a political party, we will try to ally with him also and he will get maximum respect from the Samajwadi people. I want to assure you of that.”

There has been an infight in the Yadav family since the 2017 UP Assembly elections. This dissent is speculated to come to an end on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday on November 22. It is being said that Shivpal was looking at Netaji’s birthday as the last hope. However, now Akhilesh has put an end to all the speculations by confirming that he will be allying with Shivpal Yadav’s party.

Akhilesh started his Vijay Rath Yatra from Kanpur recently while Shivpal had started his separate Rath Yatra from Mathura Vrindavan. However, now sources suggest that Shivpal Yadav may merge his PSPL into Samajwadi Party and do a Ghar Wapsi on the occasion of Mulayam’s birthday.

Experts, however, feel that Shivpal and Akhilesh coming together may not guarantee a clean sweep for SP in the polls, but it will increase the firepower of the party significantly and improve its position.

Speaking to News18, political commentator Ratan Mani Lal had said, “There has been no substantial performance by Shivpal since 2017, but if both Shivpal and Akhilesh come together then the firepower of Samajwadi Party will shoot up. This is what Mulayam realises but Akhilesh fails to see. MSY has realised that Akhilesh on his own might not perform that well in comparison to when Akhilesh and Shivpal come together. If MSY succeeds in bringing together his son and brother then the Samajwadi Party stands a better chance of emerging as a much stronger number 2 party.”

