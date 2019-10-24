Gharaunda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (घरौंडा): Harvinder Kalyan of BJP Leads

Gharaunda (घरौंडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Gharaunda Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 26726 51.70% Harvinder Kalyan LEADING INC 18901 36.56% Anil Kumar JJP 2727 5.27% Umed Singh BSP 1456 2.82% Dr Mehar Singh INLD 479 0.93% Maninder Rana NOTA 411 0.80% Nota LKSK(P) 218 0.42% Shamsher Singh IND 184 0.36% Jai Kishan Sharma IND 148 0.29% Jafra IND 126 0.24% Jagpal Singh IND 111 0.21% Mohmad Alisa IND 93 0.18% Naresh IND 64 0.12% Anil Kumar RPI(A) 54 0.10% Satbir Singh

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.73%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,17,199 eligible electors, of which 1,16,079 were male, 1,01,117 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 671 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,92,125 eligible electors, of which 1,04,498 were male, 87,627 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 671 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,59,059.

Gharaunda has an elector sex ratio of 871.11.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Harvinder Kalyan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 17883 votes which was 11.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Narender Sangwan of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1660 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 29.44% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 22. Gharaunda Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.62%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81%, while it was 75.3 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -14.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 238 polling stations in 22. Gharaunda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 177.

Extent: 22. Gharaunda constituency comprises of the following areas of Karnal district of Haryana: Gharaunda Tehsil; KC Karnal-II, PCs Gogripur, Kambohpura, Kutail and uncha Siwana of Karnal-I KC of Karnal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Gharaunda is: 29.5475 77.0056.

