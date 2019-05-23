English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghasipura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghasipura MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghasipura MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
21. Ghasipura is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Odisha and falls in Keonjhar district. Odisha is located in East India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,17,489 voters of which 1,10,258 are male and 1,07,231 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Ghasipura , recorded a voter turnout of 79.52%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.36% and in 2009, 78.04% of Ghasipura 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Badri Narayan Patra of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 88,602 votes which was 53.72% of the total votes polled. Badri Narayan Patra polled a total of 1,64,931 (52.85%) votes.
BJD's Badrinarayan Patra won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25554 (17.34%) votes. Badrinarayan Patra polled 1,47,372 which was 52.85% of the total votes polled.
Ghasipura went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: घासीपुरा (Hindi), ঘাসিপুরা (Bangla), கசிபுரா (Tamil), and ఘాసీపుర (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Odisha Assembly elections, Ghasipura , recorded a voter turnout of 79.52%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.36% and in 2009, 78.04% of Ghasipura 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Ghasipura Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIFB
--
--
Rabinarayan Hota
IND
--
--
Sukumar Puhan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
KLS
--
--
Jagabandhu Mahanta
HND
--
--
Kishor Kumar Palei
BJP
--
--
Prithviraj Kuanr
BJD
--
--
Badri Narayan Patra
INC
--
--
Niranjan Patnaik
In the 2014 Odisha state Assembly elections, Badri Narayan Patra of BJD won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 88,602 votes which was 53.72% of the total votes polled. Badri Narayan Patra polled a total of 1,64,931 (52.85%) votes.
BJD's Badrinarayan Patra won this seat in the 2009 Odisha Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25554 (17.34%) votes. Badrinarayan Patra polled 1,47,372 which was 52.85% of the total votes polled.
Ghasipura went to the polls in Phase 3 of the 2019 Odisha Assembly polls on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: घासीपुरा (Hindi), ঘাসিপুরা (Bangla), கசிபுரா (Tamil), and ఘాసీపుర (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: ओडिशा (Hindi), ওড়িশা (Bengali), ओडिशा (Marathi), ઓડિસા (Gujarati), ஒடிசா (Tamil), ఒడిషా (Telugu), ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada), and ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results