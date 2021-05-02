Ghatal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

231. Ghatal (घटल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ghatal is part of 32. Ghatal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,79,666 eligible electors, of which 1,42,815 were male, 1,36,849 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghatal in 2021 is 958.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,163 eligible electors, of which 1,32,233 were male, 1,24,930 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,907 eligible electors, of which 1,17,228 were male, 1,07,688 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghatal in 2016 was 266. In 2011, there were 182.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shankar Dolai of TMC won in this seat by defeating Kamal Chandra Dolui of CPIM by a margin of 19,479 votes which was 9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shankar Dolai of TMC won in this seat defeating Chhabi Pakhira of CPIM by a margin of 16,277 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 231. Ghatal Assembly segment of Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ghatal are: Kamal Chandra Dolui (CPIM), Sital Kapat (BJP), Shankar Dolai (TMC), Anjan Jana (SUCOIC), Tapan Kumar Dolui (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.16%, while it was 86.3% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 400 polling stations in 231. Ghatal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 317. In 2011 there were 287 polling stations.

EXTENT:

231. Ghatal constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Ghatal, 2. Ghatal (M), 3. Kharar (M) and 4. Rajnagar, Sarberia-I and Sarberia-II GPs of CDB Daspur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Ghatal is 251 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghatal is: 22°39’35.6"N 87°41’21.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ghatal results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam