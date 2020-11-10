Ghatampur Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Ghatampur Assembly constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Ghatampur is one of the seven seat(s) in the state of Uttar Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Ghatampur was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are fifty three candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Ghatampur seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Ghatampur constituency: Vipin Kumar Bhartiya (Arjak Adhikar Dal), Upendra Nath Paswan (Bharatiya Janata Party), Kuldeep Sankhwar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dr Kripa Shankar (Indian National Congress), Ashok Paswan Advocate (Sabhi Jan Party), Indra Jeet Kori (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.