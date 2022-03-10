Ghatampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Ghatampur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mamta Kushwaha (JAP), Prashant Ahirwar (BSP), Amit Kumar (IND), Ashok Paswan (SBJP), Bhagwati Prasad (SP), Raj Narayan (INC), Munni Lal (BSCP), Ramjeevan (ASPKR), Vipin Kumar (AAD), Er. Sanjay Pal (AAP), Saroj (ADS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.81%, which is -1.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kamal Rani of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.218 Ghatampur (घाटमपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Ghatampur is part of Akbarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.58% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 314081 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,68,936 were male and 1,45,113 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghatampur in 2019 was: 859 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,66,103 eligible electors, of which 1,68,984 were male,1,39,938 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,897 eligible electors, of which 1,70,476 were male, 1,34,421 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghatampur in 2017 was 528. In 2012, there were 337 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamal Rani of BJP won in this seat defeating Saroj Kureel of BSP by a margin of 45,178 which was 23.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.52% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Indrajeet Kori of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Saroj Kureel of BSP by a margin of 700 votes which was 0.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 218 Ghatampur Assembly segment of the 44. Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Akbarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ghatampur are: Mamta Kushwaha (JAP), Prashant Ahirwar (BSP), Amit Kumar (IND), Ashok Paswan (SBJP), Bhagwati Prasad (SP), Raj Narayan (INC), Munni Lal (BSCP), Ramjeevan (ASPKR), Vipin Kumar (AAD), Er. Sanjay Pal (AAP), Saroj (ADS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.81%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.9%, while it was 58.24% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ghatampur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.218 Ghatampur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 344. In 2012, there were 356 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.218 Ghatampur comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Rewna, 2 Patara, 3 Ghatampur, 5 Baripal and Ghatampur Municipal Corporation of 3 Ghatampur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ghatampur constituency, which are: Bhognipur, Bithoor, Jahanabad, Hamirpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ghatampur is approximately 890 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghatampur is: 26°07’54.1"N 80°09’42.5"E.

