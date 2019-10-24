Ghatkopar East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (घाटकोपर पूर्व): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

170. Ghatkopar East (घाटकोपर पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,34,197 eligible electors, of which 1,23,593 were male, 1,10,602 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 33 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ghatkopar East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 43573 62.61% Parag Shah LEADING MNS 11368 16.33% Satish Sitaram Pawar INC 9024 12.97% Manisha Sampatrao Surywanshi VBA 2140 3.07% Vikas Damodar Pawar NOTA 1888 2.71% Nota IND 413 0.59% Madanlal Kedarnath Gupta BSP 345 0.50% Adagale Vikram Popat IND 336 0.48% Sandeep Bhai Krishna Pagare IND 203 0.29% Avinash Raghunath Kadam MLPI(R) 167 0.24% Comrade Kishor Kardak BMKP 81 0.12% Nana Sukhadev Bhise JADP 57 0.08% Prashant Ahirwar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,48,501 eligible electors, of which 1,32,628 were male, 1,15,872 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 33 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,40,852.

Ghatkopar East has an elector sex ratio of 894.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mehta Prakash Manchhubhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 40127 votes which was 28.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.9% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mehta Prakash Manchhubhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10415 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 170. Ghatkopar East Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.9%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.3%, while it was 51.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 239 polling stations in 170. Ghatkopar East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 229.

Extent: 170. Ghatkopar East constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2281, 2284 (Part)-E.B. No. 430 to 485, 490, 491, 494, 496 to 499, 537, 588 to 608 and Ward No. 2282.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ghatkopar East is: 19.0614 72.9236.

