Ghatkopar West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (घाटकोपर पश्चिम): Ram Kadam of BJP Leads

169. Ghatkopar West (घाटकोपर पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,67,110 eligible electors, of which 1,45,618 were male, 1,21,411 female and 81 voters of the third gender. A total of 60 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ghatkopar West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 15493 58.42% Ram Kadam LEADING IND 10618 40.04% Sanjay Bhalerao NOTA 407 1.53% Nota IND -- 0.00% Sandeep Prabhakar Yeole PPI(D) -- 0.00% Shantaram Vishnu Kamble IND -- 0.00% Thorat Latatai Dwarkabai Sathe BSP -- 0.00% Sudhir Bandu Jadhav VBA -- 0.00% Ganesh Ravsaheb Owhal IND -- 0.00% Bhhaskar Bhhartiy INC -- 0.00% Anand Rajyavardhan Shukla IND -- 0.00% Chandu D. Vadar IND -- 0.00% Dilip Bramdeo Yadav MNS -- 0.00% Ganesh Arjun Chukkal IND -- 0.00% Nikhil Narvekar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,172 eligible electors, of which 1,69,357 were male, 1,33,747 female and 81 voters of the third gender. A total of 60 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,05,535.

Ghatkopar West has an elector sex ratio of 833.76.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ram Kadam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 41916 votes which was 26.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.28% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ram Kadam of MNS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26228 votes which was 18.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 42.21% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 169. Ghatkopar West Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.02%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.7%, while it was 46.79 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.32%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 169. Ghatkopar West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 288.

Extent: 169. Ghatkopar West constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2284 (Part)-, E.B. No. 486 to 489, 492, 493, 495, 500 to 536, 538 to 587, 609, 610, Ward No. 2283, Ward No. 1978 (Part)- E.B. No. 353 to 393, 406 to 421, 690 to 706, 832 to 836

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ghatkopar West is: 19.0773 72.9106.

