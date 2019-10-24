Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Ghatkopar West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (घाटकोपर पश्चिम): Ram Kadam of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghatkopar West (घाटकोपर पश्चिम) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghatkopar West (घाटकोपर पश्चिम) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
169. Ghatkopar West (घाटकोपर पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,67,110 eligible electors, of which 1,45,618 were male, 1,21,411 female and 81 voters of the third gender. A total of 60 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,172 eligible electors, of which 1,69,357 were male, 1,33,747 female and 81 voters of the third gender. A total of 60 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,05,535.
Ghatkopar West has an elector sex ratio of 833.76.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ram Kadam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 41916 votes which was 26.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.28% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Ram Kadam of MNS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26228 votes which was 18.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MNS had a vote share of 42.21% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 169. Ghatkopar West Assembly segment of Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-East Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.02%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.7%, while it was 46.79 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.32%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 288 polling stations in 169. Ghatkopar West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 288.
Extent: 169. Ghatkopar West constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 2284 (Part)-, E.B. No. 486 to 489, 492, 493, 495, 500 to 536, 538 to 587, 609, 610, Ward No. 2283, Ward No. 1978 (Part)- E.B. No. 353 to 393, 406 to 421, 690 to 706, 832 to 836
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ghatkopar West is: 19.0773 72.9106.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ghatkopar West results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know