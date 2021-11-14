Ghazipur Admin Denies Permission to Akhilesh's Rath Yatra as Rally Coincides with PM Modi's Visit

Ghazipur District Administration has denied permission to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Rath Yatra which was scheduled from November 16 from the city to Azamgarh as PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on the same day. The party has however claimed that he will take out the rally as per the schedule.

PM Narendra Modi will be in the state to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on the same day. As per the order of MP Singh, the District Magistrate of Ghazipur, the traffic on Purvanchal Expressway will remain suspended for common people on 16 November due to security reasons due in view of PM’s schedule. The DM has asked Samajwadi Party leader to reschedule the Rath Yatra on Nov 17 or any other preferred day.

The SP district chief of Ghazipur- Ramdhari Yadav has issued a letter stating that the Rath Yatra will be taken out as per the schedule. The letter also asks SP member to be aware of any rumours.

The fourth leg of Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra was scheduled on November 16 from Ghazipur to Azamgarh. The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav along with SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar were expected to share the stage on the Rath Yatra.

Meanwhile, SBSP National Spokesperson, Piyush Mishra said, “It is quite clear that the BJP Government is shaken by the public support that SP and SBSP alliance is getting on the ground. Hence, they are now misusing government machinery in such ways. However now people have understood the lies of the BJP and they are going to vote them out in 2022 UP Polls."

The politics over credit of Purvanchal has further intensified with SP Chief claiming it to be Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway. The SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted on Sunday evening, “In all the districts passing where the ‘Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway’ is passing through, the district committee of Samajwadi Party will make a symbolic inauguration of this public welfare work by showering flowers on ‘Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway’ on 16th November."

The Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi has termed it as political vandetta has said that government should contest elections on their work rather than such tactics and misuse of government machinery.

“The district administration is denying permission at the eleventh hour which shows that they are working at the behest of BJP people. It seems that BJP is scared from the support that we are getting from the people and the crowd that is coming out in favour of Akhilesh Ji. The government should stop this political vendetta and rather should come on a level playing field. If they have done any work then they should contest on their work. People of UP however have now made up their mind to elect Akhilesh ji as their next CM."

