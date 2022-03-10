Ghazipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ghazipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jaikishan (SP), Dr. Raj Kumar Singh Gautam (BSP), Rudra Dutt Tiwari (CPI), Lautan (INC), Dr. Sangeeta Balwant (BJP), Kusum Tiwari (LTJP), Kesha Devi (BSSP), Chhangur Prasad Maurya (BJMP), Dilshad Ahmad (HDP), Bihari Lal Singh (AAP), Ramchandra (ABSP), Satyaadev Singh (RWJPS), Md. Sad Adil (AIMIM), Dhananjay Kumar Tiwari (IND), Lalit Mohan (IND), Samta Bind (IND), Suresh Bind (IND), Sanjay Kumar Bind (IND), Santosh Singh Kushwaha (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.2%, which is -8.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sangeeta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghazipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.375 Ghazipur (गाजीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Ghazipur is part of Ghazipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,69,616 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,01,922 were male and 1,67,671 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghazipur in 2019 was: 830 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,80,441 eligible electors, of which 1,83,802 were male,1,54,945 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,680 eligible electors, of which 1,65,515 were male, 1,39,160 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghazipur in 2017 was 1,188. In 2012, there were 738 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sangeeta of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Kushwaha of SP by a margin of 32,607 which was 15.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.12% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Kumar Mishra of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raj Kumar of BSP by a margin of 241 votes which was 0.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 375 Ghazipur Assembly segment of the 75. Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. Afzal Ansari of BSP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat defeating Manoj Sinha of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.07%, while it was 61.59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ghazipur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.375 Ghazipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 327. In 2012, there were 293 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.375 Ghazipur comprises of the following areas of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 2 Sauri, 3 Kusumhi Khurd, 4 Andhokhar, 5 Kataghara, 6 Dandapur, 7 Tardeeh, 8 Hariharpur, 9 Gola, 10 Chilar, 11 Barahra, 12 Koryadih, 16 Deosingha, 17 Sihori, 18 Barahpur, 19 Pachara, 24 Nari Pachdewara and 25 Chandipur of 4 Nandganj KC of Saidpur Tehsil; KC 5 Karanda, Panchayats 2 Bikapur urf Pasideeh, 8 Ghazipur Shahar, 9 Aamghat (all Mohallas included in Ghazipur MB), 10 Chhawani Line Z.A., 11 Chhawani Line Non Z.A. (included in Ghazipur MB), 12 Bayepur, 13 Sakara, 14 Mohawan, 15 Chaukiya, 16 Diliya, 17 Fateullahpur, 18 Maharaj Ganj, 19 Murawal, 20 Saheri of 4 Ghazipur Nagar KC, Ghazipur Municipal Board and Ghazipur (OG) of Ghazipur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ghazipur constituency, which are: Saidpur, Saiyadraja, Zamania, Jangipur, Jakhanian,. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ghazipur is approximately 407 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghazipur is: 25°32’47.0"N 83°27’56.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghazipur results.

