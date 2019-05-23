Ghazipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

75. Ghazipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.69%. The estimated literacy level of Ghazipur is 72.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1851875 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 32,452 votes which was 3.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Radhey Mohan Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 69,309 votes which was 9.00% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 49.22% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.43% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ghazipur was: Manoj Sinha (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,83,352 men, 8,18,105 women and 62 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ghazipur is: 25.5 83.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: गाजीपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); গাজিপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); गाजीपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઘાઝિપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காஸிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); గాజీపూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಘಾಜಿಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഘാസിപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).