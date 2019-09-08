'Ghazni Didn’t Loot Country Entirely, But BJP Did,’ MP Minister Compares Shivraj with ‘Turkish’ Invader

Gwalior: Govind Singh, Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives, Parliamentary Affairs and General Administration Department Minister, has compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mahmood Ghazni.

"The Kamal Nath-led government is facing various problems as the Chouhan-led BJP government looted the state as Turkish conqueror Mahmood Ghazni when he invaded India," Singh said.

"When Mahmood Ghazni invaded he devastated Hindustan and looted even Somnath temple, but spared few things. However, the BJP didn't spare anything," the minister said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.