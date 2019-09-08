'Ghazni Didn’t Loot Country Entirely, But BJP Did,’ MP Minister Compares Shivraj with ‘Turkish’ Invader
'The Kamal Nath-led government is facing various problems as the Chouhan-led BJP government looted the state as Turkish conqueror Mahmood Ghazni when he invaded India,' Singh said.
File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Gwalior: Govind Singh, Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives, Parliamentary Affairs and General Administration Department Minister, has compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mahmood Ghazni.
"The Kamal Nath-led government is facing various problems as the Chouhan-led BJP government looted the state as Turkish conqueror Mahmood Ghazni when he invaded India," Singh said.
"When Mahmood Ghazni invaded he devastated Hindustan and looted even Somnath temple, but spared few things. However, the BJP didn't spare anything," the minister said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
- Priyanka Chopra's New Pic with Zaira Wasim Invites Criticism
- Trailers This Week: Salman Khan Teases Bigg Boss 13, Will Smith Returns in Bad Boys For Life
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings