GHMC Election Result 2020 Date: When and Where to Watch Live Results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Polls

GHMC Election Result: The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll will take place on Friday. Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters. The polls in the city also assume political significance as 24 Assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process which would begin at 8 am on Friday. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152, official sources said on Thursday.

The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table, they said. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night. The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, health department in view of COVID-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues, the SEC said earlier. The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties.

GHMC Election 2020

The BJP conducted a spirited campaign to win the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls to boost its chances in the 2023 Assembly polls. Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, party MP Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign.

The TRS' campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting.

Other players in the polls included the Congress, led by state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president A Revanth Reddy, and the TDP, once a major force in the state. The TDP sought to revive its fortunes highlighting the development witnessed in the city, including in the IT sector, during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime as Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.