GHMC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: BJP Takes the Lead in Initial Trends as Counting of Votes Begin with Postal Ballots, But TRS Confident of Win Amid Low Voter Turnout

GHMC Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Initial trends suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in postal ballots counting. According to State Election Commission (SEC), the lead is by 1,926 votes. The counting of votes have started in all the 30 centres. The initial results is expected around 11am. With Greater Hyderabad comprising 25 assembly constituencies and four Lok Sabha seats, the civic elections have become a prestige battle between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP. The TRS, AIMIM, BJP, Congress and TDP have sent important leaders as counting agents.
BJP, which has only two MLAs in the Telangana assembly at present, is hoping GHMC will give it a launch pad needed to become a serious contender, not only in Telangana but in other southern states as well. On the other hand, the TRS is confident to get enough seats to have its own mayor but fears that there could be a fall in the total number of seats it would win. Some reports suggest that the BJP has given a tough fight and the TRS may end up winning 70 divisions or so. The party hopes that possibility of the AIMIM losing a couple of seats as compared to last time may boost its chances.
The initial results in the GHMC elections is expected by 11 am. BJP maintains lead in postal ballots.
Dec 04, 2020 08:56 (IST)
Counting Going on in 30 Centres | Counting has started in 30 centres for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The counting is being recorded in CCTVs and each hall has 14 tables and 1000 votes are there on each table.
Dec 04, 2020 08:44 (IST)
In the initial counting in GHMC counting, TRS is leading in 3 seats while BJP is leading in 4 seats.
Dec 04, 2020 08:39 (IST)
Repolling at Old Malakpet Yesterday | Repolling was held in the Old Malakpet ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday. The repolling was ordered after an error was detected in the ballot paper with regard to the symbol of the CPI candidate during polling on December 1. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday orderedfresh poll to be conducted on Thursday in all 69 polling stations of Old Malakpet (Ward number 26) after it was found that the symbol of CPI (M) (Hammer, sickle and star) was printed instead of CPI's symbol (Ears of Corn & Sickle) in the ballot paper. The CPI had petitioned the election authorities on the matter.
Dec 04, 2020 08:28 (IST)
Counting for GHMC Election Begins | Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections begins. Polling passed off peacefully, but repoll was ordered in ward number 26 owing to a symbol mix-up involving the two Left parties-- CPI and CPI (M), officials said. Ballot papers were used in total 150 wards of the corporation.
Dec 04, 2020 08:23 (IST)
Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.
Dec 04, 2020 08:01 (IST)
Counting for GHMC Election to Begin Shortly | Counting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections to begin shortly. The picture from LB Stadium counting centre (Credits: ANI).
Dec 04, 2020 07:52 (IST)
Asaduddin Owaisi and his legislator brother Akbaruddin led the campaign for AIMIM. TPCC President and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders campaigned for Congress candidates in the run up to the polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on assured that the party would make Hyderabad a global IT hub, a modern city and free from "Nizam culture" if voted to power. He also exuded confidence that Hyderabad would have a BJP Mayor after the GHMC polls and that the saffron party would form the government in Telangana after the next Assembly elections.
Dec 04, 2020 07:48 (IST)
Polarising Campaign before GHMC Elections | The election witnessed a polarising campaign as most parties focussed on Pakistanm Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Nizam culture or changing Hyderabad's name to Bhagyanagar.
Dec 04, 2020 07:40 (IST)
GHMC Records Low Turnout in Local Polls | The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election saw a low turnout of just 46.55 per cent out of 74.44 lakh voters, despite several messages from the Telangana government, State Election Commission and celebrites, urging people to exercise their franchise. Polling for the 150-wards in GHMC were held on December 1 and counting will be taken up on Friday. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) ordered a repoll in all 69 polling stations of ward number 26 after it was found that the CPI(M) symbol was printed in the ballot paper instead of CPI. An official report said RC Puram witnessed the highest polling, recording 67.71 per cent and Yousufguda the lowest at 32.99 per cent.
Dec 04, 2020 07:39 (IST)
GHMC Election Results: The TRS has deployed several state Ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city. The Congress's poll battle was led by its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Working President A Revanth Reddy (both MPs) and other senior leaders. The TDP, once a major force in the state, sought to revive its fortunes highlighting the development witnessed in the city, including in the IT sector, during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime as Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The TRS and BJP leaders were engaged in a war of words.
Dec 04, 2020 07:37 (IST)
The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city. The TRS, however, denied any alliance with the AIMIM. The TRS's campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, while party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting.
Dec 04, 2020 07:36 (IST)
Amit Shah, Nadda, Yogi Adityanath Among Campaigners | Top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya participated in the campaign. The BJP highlighted the TRS's "alliance" with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean and transparent administration in the city.
Dec 04, 2020 07:31 (IST)
Dec 04, 2020 07:30 (IST)
Counting Process to be Recorded in CCTV Cameras | The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table, they said. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night. The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, health department in view of Covid-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues, the SEC said earlier. The lead up to the polling witnessed a vociferous campaign by the parties.
Dec 04, 2020 07:28 (IST)
Counting of Votes in Hyderabad Today | The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll would be taken today. Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting process which would begin at 8 AM on Friday. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152, official sources said on Thursday.
File photo of Amit Shah and K. Chandrashekar Rao
Ahead of counting, repolling was held in the Old Malakpet ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday. The repolling was ordered after an error was detected in the ballot paper with regard to the symbol of the CPI candidate during polling on December 1. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday ordered fresh poll to be conducted on Thursday in all 69 polling stations of Old Malakpet (Ward number 26) after it was found that the symbol of CPI (M) (Hammer, sickle and star) was printed instead of CPI's symbol (Ears of Corn & Sickle) in the ballot paper. The CPI had petitioned the election authorities on the matter. Official sources said the polling percentage in the Old Malakpet ward was 38.46. According to official sources, 46.55 per cent polling was reported in the GHMC election held on December 1.
Polling passed off peacefully, but not without any glitch, as repoll was ordered in ward number 26 owing to a symbol mix-up involving the two Left parties-- CPI and CPI (M), officials said. Ballot papers were used in total 150 wards of the corporation.
Aiming to cash-in on its surprise success in the recent Dubbak assemblyy bypoll, the BJP seemed to have upped the stakes in the civic polls in the state capital, fielding the "who's who" of the saffron party, from Shah to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Smriti Irani, for canvassing of votes. While Shah assured development to the southern city and free it from "Nizam Culture" if voted to power, UP chief minister Adityanath, whose administration changed the names of Faizabad and Allahabad in his state to Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively, said Hyderabad could follow suit to become 'Bhagyanagar' if his party captured GHMC.
Shah targeted both All India Majils-e-Ittehadul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on dynasty politics. BJP's top guns--party chief J P Nadda, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani and party MP and BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya hit the campaign trail.
The saffron party leaders also targeted AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaudddin Owaisi during their campaign and accused the ruling TRS of having a tacit understanding with it. The TRS campaign was led by its working president and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, while party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a campaign public meeting.
In his lone public address, he alleged some "divisive forces" were trying to enter the city to disturb peace and tranquility, while billing his party as "progressive". During the campaign, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stoked a row when he said his party would be ready, if necessary, to conduct a "surgical strike" in the old city to send away Rohingyas and Pakistanis.
For its part, AIMIM courted controversy when its leader and Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin in a poll campaign asked whether the "samadhis" of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, built on the Hussain Sagar lake bank, would be removed as he questioned the eviction drive against "poor people" residing near water bodies. On Tuesday, a low voter turnout was recorded in the poll though the campaign for the election had been vociferous.
The polling began at 7 AM and concluded at 6 PM and went off peacefully without any major incident, a police official said. The voter turnout was 35.80 per cent till 5 PM and the final poll percentage would be released after compilation and as per the procedures, official sources said.
The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) ordered repolling in all 69 polling stations of Ward number 26 after it was found that the symbol of CPI(M) was printed in the ballot paper instead of CPI, an official release said. The repoll would be held on December 3.
As many as 74.44 lakh voters were supposed to exercise their franchise while 1,122 candidates were in the fray in a battle between the ruling TRS and the opposition BJP and Congress. Criticising the ruling TRS over the low turnout, BJP leader and Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said it should "hang its head in shame." The TRS used the SEC for its "selfish politics" and indulged in misuse of power, he alleged.
Observing there was time till February to conduct the polls, Reddy said the elections could have been conducted by trying to promote public awareness and making effective arrangements. Meanwhile, special arrangements were made in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the SEC enabled the virus-infected persons to either vote at polling stations physically or use postal ballot.
In case the COVID-19 patients have not used postal ballots, the poll panel allowed them to cast their vote in the final hour -- from 5 PM to 6 PM. However, they were mandated to wear mask, face shield and gloves, the SEC said.