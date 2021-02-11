GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election: MP Kesava Rao's Daughter Chosen Mayor, Latha Reddy is the Dy

Rajya Sabha MP Kesava Rao's daughter was elected as the 17th mayor of Greater Hyderabad after the elections were held at 12:30 pm on Thursday for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Less than a month before the election, the BJP wrested, albeit by the narrow margin of 1,079 votes, the Dubbaka Assembly seat from the ruling TRS in a byelection that was held along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly election. The TRS had won the seat by a huge margin in 2018.

According to a local media report, the GHMC has 150 wards but it encompasses 20 per cent of the total seats in the Telangana Assembly — 24 of 119 seats. The boundaries of the GHMC are also spread across five of the State’s 17 Lok Sabha seats: Seven Assembly segments each from the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha seats, five segments from the Malkajgiri, three from the Chevella, and one from the Medak constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP led in seven out of these 23 segments.

GHMC has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the oath ceremony and mayoral elections. All members have been asked to follow Covid-19 protocol. A total of 193 electors, including 149 ward members and 44 ex-officio members will elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

All the 150 newly elected councillors of the city Corporation will be sworn in at the Council hall.

There has to be a quorum of 50 per cent, or 97 members, to conduct the polls. Whichever candidate secures more votes will be elected as the Mayor. The whole process will be video-graphed, a report in the New Indian Express stated.

If the election cannot happen due to the absence of a quorum, the meeting would be postponed for an hour by the president officer. If the same happens after an hour, the meeting will be held on the next day, the report further said.