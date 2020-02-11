Ghonda Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ghonda (घोंडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and North East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Ghonda is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,22,280 eligible electors, of which 1,21,205 were male, 1,01,075 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghonda in 2020 is 833.92.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Ghonda, there are a total of 3378 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,02,799 eligible electors, of which 1,11,468 were male, 91,309 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,840 eligible electors, of which 1,01,689 were male, 83,136 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,59,175 eligible electors, of which 89,005 were male, 70,169 female.

The number of service voters in Ghonda in 2015 was 12. In 2013, there were 9 and in 2008 there were 1.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Shri Dutt Sharma of AAP won in this seat by defeating Sahab Singh Chauhan of BJP by a margin of 8,093 votes which was 5.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 44.96% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Sahab Singh Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Bhisham Sharma of INC by a margin of 11,932 votes which was 9.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.25% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Sahab Singh Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Bheeshma Sharma of INC by a margin of 580 votes which was 0.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.46% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 66. Ghonda Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 15 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 3 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ghonda are: Ajay Mahawar (BJP), Bhisham Sharma (INC), Shridutt Sharma (AAP), Anil Singh (SLSP), Avni Dhilwal (NYP), Dr Tejpal (RRC), Bimlesh Kumar Sharma (SBP), Manish Kumar (MKVP), Man Singh (JKP), Reema (RJP), KP Rangari (PPID), Harish (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.63%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.86%, while it was 65.54% in 2013. In 2008, 57.54% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -3.23%.

Ghonda

GHONDA, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 200 polling stations in 66. Ghonda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 173. In 2013 there were 172 polling stations and in 2008, there were 165.

Extent:

66. Ghonda constituency comprises of the following areas of North East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 93 (Part) EB No. 1-84 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 94 Ward No. 94 (Urban) Garhi Mendu EB No. 1 Delhi Municipal Corporation Ward No. 95 (Part) Garhi Mendu EB No. 2-3 EB No. 51-115 Khanpur Dhani EB No. 507-509 Delhi Municipal Corporation Ward No. 96 (Part) Khanpur Dhani EB No. 1-10 Gokulpur (Census Town) and Ziauddin Pur (Census Town). 4 municipal wards (Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar, Ghonda, Braham Puri) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Ghonda is 9.53 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110053, 110094

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ghonda is: 28°40'17.4"N 77°15'27.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ghonda results.

