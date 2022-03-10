Ghorawal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ghorawal seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Dr. Anil Kumar Maurya (BJP), Mohan Singh Kushwaha (BSP), Ramesh Chandra Dubey (SP), Videshwari Singh Rathore (INC), Anita (JDU), Ramashankar (AAP), Rani Singh (JAP), Ram Charan (RWPOI), Surajeet Singh (ADK), Suresh (CPIMLL), Beerbal (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.24%, which is -2.05% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anil Kumar Maurya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ghorawal results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.400 Ghorawal (घोरावाल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Ghorawal is part of Robertsganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,78,830 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,03,002 were male and 1,75,817 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ghorawal in 2019 was: 866 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,13,965 eligible electors, of which 1,97,185 were male,1,68,971 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,19,343 eligible electors, of which 1,73,165 were male, 1,46,173 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ghorawal in 2017 was 8. In 2012, there were 20 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Maurya of BJP won in this seat defeating Ramesh Chandra Dubey of SP by a margin of 57,649 which was 24.12% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.82% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramesh Chandra of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anil Kumar Maurya of BSP by a margin of 15,187 votes which was 7.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 400 Ghorawal Assembly segment of the 80. Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Robertsganj Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Robertsganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ghorawal are: Dr. Anil Kumar Maurya (BJP), Mohan Singh Kushwaha (BSP), Ramesh Chandra Dubey (SP), Videshwari Singh Rathore (INC), Anita (JDU), Ramashankar (AAP), Rani Singh (JAP), Ram Charan (RWPOI), Surajeet Singh (ADK), Suresh (CPIMLL), Beerbal (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.29%, while it was 64.52% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ghorawal went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.400 Ghorawal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 389. In 2012, there were 344 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.400 Ghorawal comprises of the following areas of Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh: Ghorawal Tehsil; KC 1 Karma, Panchayats 25 Tilouli, 26 Ormaura, 27 Badhouli, 28 Manpur, 29 Panwar, 30 Khairahi, 31 Budharkala, 32 Pakari, 33 Paliyakalan, 34 Kusi and 35 Jhengurpur of 2 Robertsganj KC of Robertsganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ghorawal constituency, which are: Chhanbey, Marihan, Chakia, Robertsganj, Obra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Ghorawal is approximately 1129 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ghorawal is: 24°43’55.2"N 82°50’15.7"E.

