Ghosi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ghosi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AKSP -- -- Abushad BJP -- -- Harinarayan INC -- -- Balkrishna RKSP -- -- Kishan Lal Alias Fauji Kishan Lal Gond AMSP -- -- Geeta SBSP -- -- Mahendra RJBVP -- -- Paras BSP -- -- Atul Kumar Singh Alias Atul Rai NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Praveen Kumar Singh PCP -- -- Shefkat Taki IND -- -- Rajesh Alias Rajesh Kumar Gond IND -- -- Surya Kumar IND -- -- Santosh IND -- -- Surjeet Kumar CPI -- -- Atul Kumar Singh Alias Atul Kumar Singh Anjaan

70. Ghosi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.29%. The estimated literacy level of Ghosi is 72.74%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1954114 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harinarayan Rajbhar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,46,015 votes which was 14.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dara Singh Chauhan of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 60,945 votes which was 7.96% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 28.82% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.23% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ghosi was: Harinarayan Rajbhar (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,40,033 men, 8,50,934 women and 145 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ghosi is: 26.1233 83.5457Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: घोसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ঘোসি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); घोसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઘોસી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கோசி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఘోసీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಘೋಸಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഘോഷി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).