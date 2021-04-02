Gingee Candidate List: Key Contests in Gingee Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Gingee Assembly constituency in VILLUPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Gingee seat is part of the Arani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Masthan K S of DMK won from this seat beating Govindasamy A of ADMK by a margin of 22,057 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ganesh Kumar.A of PMK won from this this constituency defeating Sivalingam. R of DMDK by a margin of 1,811 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arani Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Gingee Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Gingee constituency are: M. P. S. Rajendran of PMK, K. S. Masthan of DMK, A. Gowtham Sagar of AMMK, R. P. Sreepathy of MNM, Sugumar of NTK