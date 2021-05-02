Gingee Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Gingee Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

70. Gingee (गिंगी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Gingee is part of 12. Arani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,788 eligible electors, of which 1,28,835 were male, 1,31,916 female and 37 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gingee in 2021 is 1024.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,51,396 eligible electors, of which 1,24,624 were male, 1,26,743 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,716 eligible electors, of which 1,08,017 were male, 1,05,699 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gingee in 2016 was 460. In 2011, there were 488.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Masthan K S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Govindasamy A of AIADMK by a margin of 22,057 votes which was 10.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.99% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ganesh Kumar.A of PMK won in this seat defeating Sivalingam. R of DMDK by a margin of 1,811 votes which was 1.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PMK had a vote share of 44.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 70. Gingee Assembly segment of Arani Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Arani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Gingee are: Masthan K S (DMK), Jagajanandam R (BSP), Elumalai N A (ADK), Gowtham Sagar A (AMMK), Sugumar Ap (NTK), Rajendiran P (PMK), Sripathi P (MNM), Kirubakaran T (IND), Gopi S (IND), Saheera (IND), Senjiraja Knk (IND), Mariyappan S (IND), Varthamanan B (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.97%, while it was 81.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 70. Gingee constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 304. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

70. Gingee constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Gingee Taluk (Part) Edapattu, Vailamur (Mel), Teppirampattu, Nandipuram, Paruttipuram, Periyanolambai, Pinnanur, Kammantangal, Devandavadi, Kaividantangal, Modipattu, Peruvalur, Marakonam, MelNemili, Chinnanolambai, Eyyal, Mel Sevalambadi, Unnamanandal, Naranamangalam, Talankunram, Paraiyanpattu, Kappalambadi, Kottaipoondi, Sangilikkuppam, Paraiyantangal, Palampoondi, Sindagampoondi, Kilavampoondi, Kuduvampoondi, Pappantangal, Chokkapalam, Sevalambadi (Kil), Mel Karanai, Vadavetti, Arukkampoondi, Sathambadi, Sirudalaipoondi, Kodukankuppam, Sindipattu, Nochaloor, Kundalampattu, Kodambadi, Vaduganpoondi, Kadapanandal, Avalurpet, Kovilporaiyur, Tayanur, Mel Malaiyanur, Valathi, Devanur, Gangapuram, Chitteri, Samathankuppam, Annamangalam, Sathanandal, Kannalam, Sattaputhur, Melmambattu, Torappadi, Siyappundi, Manandal, Puduppattu (Mel.), Vadapalai, Eyyakunnam, Embalam, Turinjippundi, Mannur (Mel.), Porkunam, Kadali, Mavanandal, Vanakkambadi, Melacheri, Sevalapurai, Siruvadi R.F., Alampundi, Tenpalai, Chokkanandal, Kalathambattu, Melarangunam, Melathipattu, Kuzhapalur, Pappambadi (Mel), Semmedu, Viramanallur, Satyamangalam, Nayampadi, Bharatantangal, Pasumalaitangal, Perungappur, Muttakadu R.F., Singavaram, Uranitangal, Anjancheri, Idayalam (Mel), Ponpatti, Jayankondan, Narasingarayanpettai, Konai, Sennalur, Odiyathur, Chinnaponnampundi, Manalapadi, Periyamur, Devadanampettai, Sorattupperiyankuppam, Pullipattu, Pudupalayam, Pakkam, Pettai (Gingee), Puttagaram, Kamagaram, Tadanguppam, Kattuchittamur, Madappundi, Kanjur, Nagalampattu, Nallampillaipetral, Uliyampattu, Settavarai, Tadagam, Pothuvoy,Palavalam, Malarasankuppam, Malavantangal, Gangavaram, Kanakkankuppam, Tandavasamudram, Padippallam, Tachchampattu, Attiyur, Sittampundi, Sirunampundi, Appampattu, Kavarai, Kadagampundi, Minamur, Jambodi, Kommedu, Tenpuduppattu, Mavattambadi, Palappattu, Karai R.F., Karai, Varikkal, Melarungunam, Mullur, Tandavasamudram R.F., Tuttipattu, Ponnankuppam, Konalur, Anaiyeri, Pulivandi, MatturTirukkai, Oddambattu, Thiruvadikunnam and Mattaparai villages. Gingee (TP) and Ananthapuram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Gingee is 726 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Gingee is: 12°11’48.1"N 79°19’11.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gingee results.

