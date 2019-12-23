Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Giridih Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Giridih (गिरिडिह) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Giridih Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Giridih (गिरिडिह) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

32. Giridih (गिरिडिह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Giridih (गिरिडीह) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Giridih is part of 6. Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.12%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,64,575 eligible electors, of which 1,38,598 were male, 1,25,968 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Giridih, there are 6400 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3269 are male, 3131 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1627 voters in the 80+ age category and 4028 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Giridih Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JVMP
--
--
Chunnu Kant
BJP
--
--
Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi
TMC
--
--
Sima Kumari
JMM
--
--
Sudivya Kumar
LJP
--
--
Upendra Kumar Sharma
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Rajesh Ku Sinha
IND
--
--
Budhan Hemabram
IND
--
--
Mohammad Lallu
IND
--
--
Shyam Prasad Barnwal
BSP
--
--
Sikandar Ali
AAP
--
--
Shweta Kumari
MCO
--
--
Md Salman Sahab

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,34,535 eligible electors, of which 1,25,977 were male, 1,08,558 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,05,538.

Giridih has an elector sex ratio of 908.87.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 9933 votes which was 6.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.34% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 7,102 votes which was 6.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 26.24% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AJSUP got the most votes and the in the 32. Giridih Assembly segment of Giridih Lok Sabha constituency. Giridih Parliament seat was won by AJSU's Chandra Prakash Choudhary.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.89%, while it was 53.34% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 367 polling stations in 32. Giridih constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 345.

Extent: 32. Giridih constituency comprises of the following areas of Giridih district of Jharkhand: Giridih Town Police Station and Giridih Mufassil police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Leda, Semaria, Badgunda, Palmo, Sathibad Senadoni, Dhanaidih, Guro, Jitpur, Telodih, Ranidih and Karharbari) and Pirtanr police station in Giridih Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Giridih is: 24.0451 86.2114.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Giridih results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram