1-min read

Giriraj Singh Defeats Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai by a Margin of 4.20 Lakh Votes

Giriraj Singh, who had moved to Begusarai from Nawada, after initial reluctance over having to give up his sitting seat, got 6.88 lakh votes out of a total of 12.17 lakhs polled on April 29.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Giriraj Singh Defeats Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai by a Margin of 4.20 Lakh Votes
File photos of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and BJP's Giriraj Singh.
Begusarai: Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh retained the Begusarai seat for his party, trouncing his nearest rival Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI by a staggering margin of over four lakh votes.

Singh, who had moved to Begusarai from Nawada, after initial reluctance over having to give up his sitting seat, got 6.88 lakh votes out of a total of 12.17 lakhs polled on April 29.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who first shot to fame after being booked in a sedition case while he was the president of the JNU students union, polled 2.68 lakh votes.

RJDs Tanveer Hassan, who was the runner-up in 2014, stood third with just 1.97 lakh votes.

The seat was won by BJP's Bhola Singh five years ago who died last year.

Notably, 20,408 voters in the constituency opted for NOTA.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
